NBC plucks USA's Thorn

Michael Thorn has been named vice president of primetime series for NBC

Studios, said Angela Bromstad, executive VP of NBC Studios, to whom

he will report.

In his new job, he will oversee such NBC shows as Las Vegas,

Boomtown and American Dreams, as well as working on developing new

shows.

Thorn comes to NBC Studios from USA Network, where he was VP of

series development and programming, overseeing for USA such shows and projects

as Peacemakers, Monk, Touching Evil, John Woo’s Red

Skies and The Dead Zone.