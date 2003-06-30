Trending

NBC plucks USA's Thorn

Michael Thorn has been named vice president of primetime series for NBC
Studios, said Angela Bromstad, executive VP of NBC Studios, to whom
he will report.

In his new job, he will oversee such NBC shows as Las Vegas,
Boomtown and American Dreams, as well as working on developing new
shows.

Thorn comes to NBC Studios from USA Network, where he was VP of
series development and programming, overseeing for USA such shows and projects
as Peacemakers, Monk, Touching Evil, John Woo’s Red
Skies and The Dead Zone.