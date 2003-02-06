NBC plans two more talent shows

If you are too old or too young for American Idol, not funny enough

for Last Comic Standing, not athletic enough for Next Action Star,

not hot enough for Are You Hot? and just plain don't like Star

Search, NBC's got the show for you.

NBC is casting two new talent-based reality shows, The Search for the Most

TalentedKid in America and Second Chance: The Search for the Most

Talented Senior in America, said Jeff Gaspin, executive vice president of

alternative series, long-form and program strategy at NBC Entertainment.

The two shows will premiere later this year on the network.

NBC plans to cast Most Talented Kid starting Feb. 15, with auditions

in Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Minneapolis. On Feb. 18 and 19, NBC will look

in Nashville, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; Denver; and Kansas City, and Feb. 22,

auditions will move to New Orleans; Boston; Charlotte, N.C.; and Dallas.

Talented kids aged three through seven, eight through 12 and 13 through 15

will be selected by a panel of celebrity judges, and finalists will advance to

Los Angeles to compete for the grand prize of a cash scholarship.

The show is a production of NBC Studios with Stuart Krasnow

executive-producing and Peter Johansen co-executive-producing.

Details about Most Talented Senior aren't yet available, NBC

said.