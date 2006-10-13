NBC Plans Triple-Header of Heroes

NBC has called an audible on its plans for Sunday, Oct. 22, opting to run a triple-header of three previously aired episodes of breakout hit drama Heroes on the night its Sunday Night Football franchise rests during the World Series.

NBC’s original internal plan (though never officially announced) was to air three previously aired episodes of rookie drama Friday Night Lights that night from 8-11.

Instead it looks as the network has chosen to try and build on its promising new asset; Heroes is one of just a few network shows that has caught fire early. NBC has already rewarded the show with a back-nine pickup. The drama, from creator Tim Kring, focuses on a group of ordinary people who discover they have super powers.



Friday Night Lights, based on the high school football film and book of the same title, is off to a more modest start, though NBC execs note its tough time period against competition that includes red-hot Dancing With the Stars and steady NCIS on Tuesdays at 8.

While the network says it will stick with the show and give it a chance to settle in, Lights did just a 2.2 rating/6 share in its second original airing Tuesday, off 19% from its debut. The show did, however, gain from a 2.1 to a 2.4 on the half-hour Tuesday night.