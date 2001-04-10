NBC plans total NAB boycott

NBC told its affiliates Tuesday that it is boycotting the National

Association of Broadcasters' convention completely and is therefore canceling

the affiliates meeting that had been scheduled for Las Vegas Monday, April 23,

as well as the annual engineers' breakfast meeting, which was to be held the

same day.

The network -- which resigned its NAB membership last year over the ownership

issue -- said no one from the network would attend the convention. It cited the

NAB's decision last week to jointly file a brief opposing raising the

TV-station-ownership caps with the Network Affiliated Stations Alliance as the

reason for its boycott.

'In light of the NAB's recent decision to support NASA in its filing to the

Federal Communications Commission, NBC has decided not to attend the NAB's

upcoming convention in Las Vegas,' the network told affiliates in a letter that

went out Tuesday afternoon.

While the network's participation in the affiliates meeting is canceled, the

affiliates will still convene and meet among themselves, the network said. NBC

added that it will continue with its plan to hold regional affiliate meetings

later in the year.

It was only about six weeks ago that NBC canceled its annual spring

affiliates' meeting in favor of small regionals and an NAB gathering. 'They were

really pissed,' said one top management source, referring both to the NASA

filing itself and to the NAB's decision to join with NASA in filing against

raising the caps.

A spokesman stressed, however, that the network still wants a 'relationship'

with its affiliates. 'We hope and expect to go down a path of mutual benefit

with them,' he said.