NBC Plans Supersized Tuesday

After moving The Apprentice to Thursday night at 9 p.m., NBC had to do some reshuffling to accommodate supersized episodes of must-see comedies the network already had ordered.

So, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, NBC will air a one-time only (at least so far) must-see Tuesday, with a supersized repeat episode of Friends and super-sized original episodes of Will & Grace and Scrubs. An original episode of Law & Order: SVU, in its regular time period, will top off the night.

NBC hopes that schedule change will not only blunt Fox’s American Idol for the night, but also boost its overall adult 18-49 performance during February sweeps.

Even with American Idol’s sky-high ratings, NBC is guaranteed to do better with Friends, Will & Grace and Scrubs on the night than it would have done with its usual lineup: Whoopi, Happy Family and Frasier. NBC’s regular Tuesday night comedy lineup has taken second-place all season to ABC in the key adults 18-49 demographic.