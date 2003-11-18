NBC Plans Super Sunday of Poker
The Travel Channel’s World Poker Tour is making a stop on NBC. The broadcaster plans to air a special episode of the poker tournament on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 1.
NBC will offer World Poker Tour: Tournament of Champions from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST, during the Super Bowl pregame show. The World Poker Tour is Travel's highest-rated program.
