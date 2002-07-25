NBC plans Stewart movie

Even if Martha Stewart is able to avoid a jail sentence, she won't be able to

avoid NBC's TV movie about her.

NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker told TV critics at the biannual

press tour that the script "is bound to stir the pot."

In light of recent headlines, the network hopes to slot the movie, based on

an unauthorized biography, during May sweeps.

Zucker said "the most recent news developments" will be worked into the

movie.