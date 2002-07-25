NBC plans Stewart movie
Even if Martha Stewart is able to avoid a jail sentence, she won't be able to
avoid NBC's TV movie about her.
NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker told TV critics at the biannual
press tour that the script "is bound to stir the pot."
In light of recent headlines, the network hopes to slot the movie, based on
an unauthorized biography, during May sweeps.
Zucker said "the most recent news developments" will be worked into the
movie.
