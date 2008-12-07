NBC Plans Shake-Up

NBC is expected to announce a major organizational shake-up next week that is expected to include Angela Bromstad returning to California in a prominent role, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

According to sources, a major restructuring is being contemplated, under which the company’s NBC network and Universal Media Studio may be brought more in line, especially from a creative standpoint. The outfit would still, however, continue to buy from and sell to third parties.

The situation coincides with negotiations for Ben Silverman to sign a new deal at NBC Universal, with multiple sources saying this shake-up could indicate an agreement is close.

As part of the restructuring, UMS studio president Katherine Pope is expected to leave, while Silverman ally and executive VP Teri Weinberg will transition into a production deal in coming months.

The movement will also include the previously-reported news that BBC’s Paul Telegdy will take over the reality division from Craig Plestis.

Bromstad, the former studio chief, had been in England since mid-2007 running the company’s interests out of London.

The news comes at the tail end of a tough year for NBC, whose parent company just completed a massive round of cost-cutting, and has seen its primetime fortunes continue to struggle once again this season.