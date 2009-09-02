NBC Plans 'Prime Suspect' Remake

NBC is developing a new take on the groundbreaking U.K. drama series Prime Suspect.

Hank Steinberg (Without a Trace) is on board to develop and write the pilot, which Peacock will shoot as a two-hour presentation.

The project is the first output from a multi-project pact sealed by NBC and ITV Studios. The deal includes two more pilot commitments over the next two years for ITV fare at NBC - including one blind scripted project and one blind non-scripted project.

The partnership was sealed by NBC Primetime Entertainment prexy Angela Bromstad, ITV Global Content managing director Lee Bartlett and U.S.-based ITV Studios CEO Paul Buccieri.

