NBC plans pre- and post-Emmy shows

Besides airing the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, NBC will also run pre- and post-ceremony shows Sunday, Sept. 22.

Leading into the program, Today's Katie Couric and Matt Lauer will

host Countdown to the Emmys from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. John Irwin will

executive-produce the special, which will be produced by Broadway Video.

After a break for local news, Pat O'Brien and Nancy O'Dell of Access

Hollywood will anchor Backstage Access from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

EST. Rob Silverstein will executive-produce the show, a production of NBC

Studios.

The Emmys will be emceed by Conan O'Brien, host of NBC's Late Night with

Conan O'Brien.