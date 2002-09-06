NBC plans pre- and post-Emmy shows
Besides airing the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, NBC will also run pre- and post-ceremony shows Sunday, Sept. 22.
Leading into the program, Today's Katie Couric and Matt Lauer will
host Countdown to the Emmys from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. John Irwin will
executive-produce the special, which will be produced by Broadway Video.
After a break for local news, Pat O'Brien and Nancy O'Dell of Access
Hollywood will anchor Backstage Access from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
EST. Rob Silverstein will executive-produce the show, a production of NBC
Studios.
The Emmys will be emceed by Conan O'Brien, host of NBC's Late Night with
Conan O'Brien.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.