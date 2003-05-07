NBC plans Pauley send-off
NBC is giving Jane Pauley an on-air send-off May 13 with a one-hour special,
Jane Pauley: Signing Off.
It will feature her last interview for Dateline, with Michael J. Fox
and his wife, Tracey Pollan.
A number of her past and present colleagues will be on hand to reminisce,
including Tom Brokaw, Barbara Walters, Bryant Gumbel and Stone Phillips.
Earlier this year, Pauley said she was hopping off the NBC fast track after
27 years to do other stuff, including, presumably, a lot of proverbial rose-smelling.
