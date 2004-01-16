NBC Pits Queer Eye Against the Super Bowl
NBC is calling up a second cable show to counterprogram against the Super Bowl Feb. 1 on CBS. During the game, NBC will run a three-episode marathon of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.
NBC will air a special of the Travel Channel’s hit poker show World Poker Tour against CBS’s pregame show.
