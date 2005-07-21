NBC Picks Up Windfall

NBC has picked up the pace of its midseason 2005-06 series announcements on the eve of the fourth place network's appearance Sunday and Monday before the nation's TV critics in Los Angeles.

Entertainment President Kevin Reilly, who is expected to go solo in selling the press on the the network's fall schedule, describes the latest pick up, the drama Windfall, as having "dueling themes of dreams coming true and 'be careful what you wish for.'"

The series, from Regency Television, involves "money changing everything for a group of 20 young adult friends who pool their cash to buy and win a record $386 million lottery jackpot -- only to see their initial ecstasy tempered by the thorny, romantic and social complications caused by instant wealth."

Executive produced by Laurie McCarthy (Felicity, CSI: Miami), the ensemble cast includes Luke Perry of Beverly Hills, 90210 fame.

In May, NBC announced that it also had designated two new comedy series for mid-season, Four Kings and Thick and Thin. Earlier this month, NBC announced that it also had picked up Book of Daniel for midseason.