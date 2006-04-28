NBC Picks Up Vegas, Medium, Jordan

One day after announcing it will bring back all three shows from the Law & Order franchise, NBC announced it will also pick up dramas Medium, Las Vegas and Crossing Jordan for next season.

Medium will return for a third season after giving NBC a pleasant surprise on Monday nights. The Patricia Arquette thriller has averaged a 4.1 rating/10 share in the adult 18-49 demo and 11.2 million viewers overall.

Crossing Jordan will need to find a new home in its sixth season as NBC brings in the in the NFL on Sunday nights, where the show aired from 10-11. It averaged a 3.3/8 in the demo and 11 million viewers.

Las Vegas will come back for a fourth season after NBC asked it to help prop up Friday nights this year after learning the NFL would not allow the show's promos during its Sunday-night NFL telecasts. The show averaged a 3.7/9 in the demo and 11 million viewers.