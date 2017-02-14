NBC Picks Up Season Three of ‘Superstore’

NBC ordered a third season of Thursday night comedy Superstore, the network announced Tuesday.



Shoppers will get to check out 22 more episodes of the laugher.



“We are extremely proud of Superstore, which is one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television today,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “Through the show’s expertly drawn characters, our producers and cast do a remarkable job touching on many issues in which audiences can relate. To its credit, not only does Superstore make us laugh, but it makes us think as well.”



Related: NBC Salutes 90 Years in the Business With Prime Special



Superstore has averaged a 1.8 in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers overall in live plus seven day ratings so far this season, said the network, citing Nielsen Media Research.



The laugher is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.