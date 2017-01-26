NBC Salutes 90 Years in the Business With Prime Special

Kelsey Grammer—star of late, great NBC comedy Frasier—hosts The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary Feb. 19. The two-hour special spotlights the nonagenarian network’s broadcasting history, going back to its radio days.

“We’re so pleased to have the Paley Center paying tribute to NBC on its 90th birthday,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Founded in 1926 by RCA, NBC is one of this country’s most significant cultural legacies. The list of iconic stars and programs over the years is mind-boggling, and our thanks to Kelsey Grammer—one of the best—for coming back home to host this special. It’s remarkable for any company to survive for nearly a century, and we’re especially proud that NBC is still going strong as the leading network even to this day.”

Shows to be celebrated include Hill Street Blues, The West Wing, L.A. Law, ER, Get Smart, Cheers, The Cosby Show, Seinfeld, Friends and 30 Rock. Outside of prime, the special will also salute The Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live and Today, among other cultural stalwarts.

There will be interviews with NBC stars past and present, including Ted Danson, Tina Fey, Debra Messing, Noah Wyle, Rob Lowe, Blake Shelton, William Shatner, Jennifer Lopez, Bob Costas, Al Michaels and Dick Wolf.

“The Paley Center is so proud to bring to life this special celebration of NBC’s 90 incredible years,” said Maureen J. Reidy, Paley president and CEO. “As the nation’s leading voice in the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, the Paley Center is uniquely positioned to bring this memorable television experience to TV audiences around the world.”



The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary will be produced by Brad Lachman Productions in association with The Paley Center for Media. Reidy, Brad Lachman and Diane Lewis will executive produce.