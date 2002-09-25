NBC picks up more Court Files

NBC picked up an option to air four more episodes of Courtroom Television Network's one-hour drama, Forensic Files, starting Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EST, the

networks said Wednesday.

NBC already played four episodes on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. over the summer,

with the most recent airing Sept. 15. Those Sunday episodes averaged a 2.4

Nielsen Media Research rating/7 share among adults 18 through 49 and 8.34

million viewers overall.

Forensic Files also increased its lead-in in that demographic, which NBC

targets, by 50 percent and by more than 2 million viewers overall.

The reverse repurposing arrangement has given Court TV a ratings boost.

Before the NBC plays, Forensic Files averaged around a 0.9 on Court TV. A

Sept. 12 episode popped a 1.8 rating, a network record.

But don't look for Forensic Files to find a permanent home on NBC.

Court TV CEO Henry Scleiff said giving NBC a first look or a full repurposing

window would hurt his network. "Do it on a limited basis, and that's marketing.

Do it on an extended basis and that's a breach of your promise to the cable

operator," he said.

Of course, Schleiff added, "We would love to have the money that a network

would be willing to pay for a show like this. But the cost of repairing the

relationships with operators would not be worth it."

It is possible, though, that Court TV could send Forensic Files or

another original, like Dominick Dunne's Power, Privilege and Justice, on

to a broadcaster for a limited play in the future.