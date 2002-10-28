NBC picks up Miami
NBC has picked up a full season of comedy Good Morning, Miami, NBC
Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said Friday, leaving only Tuesday night's
In Laws without a full-season commitment from the network.
Miami airs Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m., right after Will
& Grace, which was also created and is executive-produced by David Kohn
and Max Mutchnick.
