NBC Picks Up CTV’s The Listener

American television continues to look abroad during the strike as NBC picked up The Listener from Canada’s CTV.

The network ordered 13 episodes of the one-hour drama about a man who can read people’s thoughts. CTV green-lit the show last December and currently has it in pre-production in Toronto.

The show is from Toronto’s Shaftesbury Films.

CBS earlier this week picked up a 13-episode run of another CTV show, Flashpoint.