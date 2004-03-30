NBC Picks Up Crossing Jordan

With Crossing Jordan surprising even NBC with its strong return Sunday nights, the network has rewarded it with an early fourth-season pickup.



Following Law & Order: Criminal Intent,Crossing Jordan has been beating its competition in the 10 p.m. time period by 41%, topping ABC's The Practice among adults 18-49 and total viewers. Crossing Jordan also has improved the time period by 20% compared to last year, when Boomtown ran in the slot.

On Sunday, March 28, Crossing Jordan turned in NBC's best Sunday 10 p.m. numbers with regular programming in three years. Tim Kring is Crossing Jordan's creator and executive producer. The show is from Tailwind Productions in association with NBC Studios.