NBC Picks Up 'Community'

NBC handed out good news Friday to frosh laffer "Community," new drama

"Mercy" and soph entry "Parks and Recreation," giving all three shows

full season pickups.

Net ordered nine more episodes of each show. Left off the list: New drama "Trauma," which has struggled on Monday nights.

Pickups

were announced by NBC/Universal Media Studios primetime entertainment

prexy Angela Bromstad, who gave kudos to "Community" for "delivering a

first-rate, quality show that is very promising as the newest of NBC's

first-rate Thursday night comedies."

In ordering an entire year

of "Mercy," Bromstad added that she thought the show could "be a strong

player for us." And she cited the conventional wisdom that "Parks and

Recreation" had taken a giant creative leap this season.

