NBC Picks Up 'Community'
NBC handed out good news Friday to frosh laffer "Community," new drama
"Mercy" and soph entry "Parks and Recreation," giving all three shows
full season pickups.
Net ordered nine more episodes of each show. Left off the list: New drama "Trauma," which has struggled on Monday nights.
Pickups
were announced by NBC/Universal Media Studios primetime entertainment
prexy Angela Bromstad, who gave kudos to "Community" for "delivering a
first-rate, quality show that is very promising as the newest of NBC's
first-rate Thursday night comedies."
In ordering an entire year
of "Mercy," Bromstad added that she thought the show could "be a strong
player for us." And she cited the conventional wisdom that "Parks and
Recreation" had taken a giant creative leap this season.
