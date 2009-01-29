NBC Picks Up 12 Additional Episodes Of ‘Howie Do It’

More Friday night pranks are on the way from Howie Mandel. NBC has ordered 12 additional episodes of his unscripted comedy show Howie Do It.

In its three weeks on air, the show has delivered NBC its three highest ratings in the 18-49 demographic for the Friday 8-9 p.m. timeslot since the beginning of the season. Last week’s episodes drew a 3.4/6 rating, beating ABC’s Wife Swap and finishing just behind Fox’s Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?, though it was still well behind the leader, CBS’s Ghost Whisperer.

NBC has seen a 64% increase in 18-49 year-old viewers compared to last year in the time slot and total viewership is up 37%.

“Howie Do It has proven to be a solid performer for NBC on Friday nights,” said Paul Telegdy, executive VP of alternative programming for NBC and Universal Media Studios.

During the half-hour show host Howie Mandel pranks unsuspecting would-be TV stars who think they are auditioning for a Hollywood movie or a television role. At times in disguise and often accompanied by his son, Alex, Mandel carries out hoaxes in far-ranging settings from the street to the sets of talk shows.

