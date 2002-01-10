NBC pays comp in Detroit, Houston

Not all network compensation is drying up. Post-Newsweek Stations' WDIV(TV)

Detroit and KPRC(TV) Houston have renewed their affiliate agreements with NBC

for 10 more years.

Alan Frank, president of the station group, a division of the Washington Post

Co., said the two sides reached a deal after negotiating for about three

months.

And yes, Frank added, the stations got compensation.

He wouldn't say how much, but he did suggest that through some creative

horse-trading with the network, the stations will actually end up with more

compensation in the long run, and not less. The hitch is that the stations will

have to wait a little longer to get it.

'We were able to defer some comp, and that made it attractive to NBC and, in

turn, they were able to add some to it,' Frank said. He declined to

elaborate.

NBC officials knowledgeable about the matter couldn't be reached at

deadline.

Frank has been one of the more outspoken voices on the issue of network

compensation and the changing balance of power between networks and

affiliates.

He was among the architects of a filing at the Federal Communications

Commission charging the networks with a host of strong-arm practices and rule

violations vis-à-vis affiliation contracts.

Franks said Wednesday that he still very much supports that petition and he

has word that the commission is in the process of addressing

it.