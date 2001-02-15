Trending

NBC, Pax set San Antonio pact

By

NBC's San Antonio affiliate, KMOL-TV, has struck a joint sales agreement with Paxson Communications' KPXL-TV. The deal in the nation's 38th largest TV market makes a total of 34 JSAs that NBC and Pax TV have settled to date. The two TV companies currently have deals in place for 13 of the top 20 markets. - Richard Tedesco