NBC partners with Regal CineMedia

NBC has signed a deal with Regal CineMedia Corp. that will let the network

develop and air original promotional content to run in Regal's movie theatres,

on its in-lobby high-resolution plasma screens and on its promotional screens

at retail outlets, said John Miller, co-president of The NBC Agency and Cliff

Marks, president of marketing and sales for RCM, a subsidiary of Regal

Entertainment Group.

NBC's content will be developed and delivered in digital video, while RCM

converts 400 of its theatres in 19 of the top 20 markets to digital. NBC will

air its short-form promotions on Regal's digital network in 12 markets in the

first quarter of 2003, expanding to more screens through the rest of that

year.