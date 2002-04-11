NBC parent GE shares in sharp selloff

According to Reuters, General Electric Co. lost ground on Wall Street Thursday after reporting

mixed results in first-quarter earnings.

Despite a sharp selloff, GE's NBC television network became the latest to see

signs of a recovery in the advertising market, which has been reeling since late

2000 under the weight of weaker corporate spending and broad economic

weakness.

"We are seeing advertisers' interest pick up," GE chief

financial officer Keith Sherin said.

"We do have some momentum, and we are encouraged by that," he added.

NBC was the beneficiary of the Winter Olympic Games, which is typically a cash cow

for the network that carries the event.

But the company also said spot advertising rates had been weaker in the first

quarter.

Sherin noted that spot ad rates, often called the scatter market, were weaker

throughout 2001 than rates for advertising sold in advance of the fall season,

or upfront sales.

However, he said, the spread was narrowing in the first quarter.

In the current quarter, scatter prices were 6 percent above the upfront

market, he said.

For GE, a strong performance from its NBC unit is essential.

While NBC generates a fraction of GE's total revenues and earnings, it is one

of the economically sensitive businesses that GE expects to stage a rebound as

the U.S. economy recovers.

GE has said it believes such businesses are poised for an "explosive" rebound

in 2003.