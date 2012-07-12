NBC Owned Stations Sending 25-Plus to Olympics

All 10 NBC owned stations are sending reporters to the Olympics in London later this month, with more than 25 reporters, editors, producers and photographers crossing the ocean. That's more than twice as many that covered the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, according to NBC.

"All of our stations will be covering the local athletes and angles important to their viewers," said Valari Staab, president of the NBC Owned Television Stations. "There are so many compelling stories that come out of the Olympics, and our on-air, online, mobile and social platforms will focus on them in addition to the latest news and sports updates."

The stations will offer live reports from London during morning, afternoon and late newscasts, with local angles pertaining to their markets, and each station's website and mobile apps will feature a special Olympic section.

NBC owns stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, among other major markets.

Some 75% of the owned or affiliated stations will also air the 30-minute program The Olympic Zone.

NBCUniversal will provide 5,535 hours of coverage for the 2012 London Olympics across its various channels, surpassing the 2008 coverage by nearly 2,000 hours.