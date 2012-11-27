NBC Owned Stations, NBCUniversal Foundation Name Winners of Community Grants

The NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC Owned Television

Stations are awarding $1.2 million in grants to 30 local nonprofit

organizations nationwide as part of an initiative called 21st Century

Solutions. Three winners in each of NBC's 10 owned station markets got grants;

in New York, the Boys' Club of New York got $100,000, while runners-up

Computers for Youth Foundation and Job Path each were awarded $50,000.





In Los Angeles, 826LA won the $100,000, while CASA of Los

Angeles and the local I Have a Dream Foundation got $50,000 apiece.





"There are so many nonprofit organizations moving our

communities forward through innovative thinking and progressive

approaches," said Beth Colleton, senior VP for corporate social

responsibility at NBCUniversal. "That's why we focused our philanthropic

efforts on social innovation. I am so pleased with the results of our

investments, which will impact so many across the country."





Launched in June, the program accepted applications

throughout the summer.





"Television stations have a unique opportunity to

connect with the communities they serve to identify some of the most pressing

social challenges that local residents face," said Valari Staab, president

of NBC Owned Television Stations. "Our local stations are thrilled to support

innovative programs that are generating positive change and making a

difference."