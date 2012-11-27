NBC Owned Stations, NBCUniversal Foundation Name Winners of Community Grants
The NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC Owned Television
Stations are awarding $1.2 million in grants to 30 local nonprofit
organizations nationwide as part of an initiative called 21st Century
Solutions. Three winners in each of NBC's 10 owned station markets got grants;
in New York, the Boys' Club of New York got $100,000, while runners-up
Computers for Youth Foundation and Job Path each were awarded $50,000.
In Los Angeles, 826LA won the $100,000, while CASA of Los
Angeles and the local I Have a Dream Foundation got $50,000 apiece.
"There are so many nonprofit organizations moving our
communities forward through innovative thinking and progressive
approaches," said Beth Colleton, senior VP for corporate social
responsibility at NBCUniversal. "That's why we focused our philanthropic
efforts on social innovation. I am so pleased with the results of our
investments, which will impact so many across the country."
Launched in June, the program accepted applications
throughout the summer.
"Television stations have a unique opportunity to
connect with the communities they serve to identify some of the most pressing
social challenges that local residents face," said Valari Staab, president
of NBC Owned Television Stations. "Our local stations are thrilled to support
innovative programs that are generating positive change and making a
difference."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.