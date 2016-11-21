NBC Owned Stations, Foundation Award $1.2M in Grants

The NBC and Telemundo-owned stations and the NBCUniversal Foundation Monday announced awarding $1.2 million in grants to 30 nonprofits across the country.

Stations in 10 of the group’s markets helped select the company’s annual 21st Century Solutions grant challenge winners. One winning organization and two runners-up are being awarded grants in each region.

Winners include:

New York’s Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, which will receive $100,000 for its program providing preschoolers fresh fruits and vegetables from the region’s farmers

Los Angeles’ Global Girl Media, which will receive $100,000 for its academy that trains young, diverse women in digital media journalism

The Northlawn Employment Network in Chicago, which will receive $50,000 for their program helping extremely low-income women with felony convictions by equipping them for self-employment.

In its fifth year, the 21st Century Solutions grant challenge targets nonprofits that address some of the nation’s greatest challenges within the areas of media, technology for good, civic engagement, jobs and economic empowerment, education and environment.