NBC Owned Stations, Comcast Sports Group Strike Ad Sales Partnership
NBC Owned Television Stations and Comcast Sports Group have
struck a new national advertising sales partnership in which NBC Owned
Television Stations group will sell national advertising for four Comcast
SportsNets (New England, Mid-Atlantic, Northwest and Philadelphia).
The partnership will be phased in across the four markets
over the next few months, beginning this month in New England.
The deal follows NBC Owned Stations' partnership with
New England Cable News (NECN) last summer that gave the group oversight of
national advertising on behalf of NECN, which is also part of Comcast Sports Group.
"We used NECN as a test for this new model and it worked so
well that we decided to expand this relationship to more markets," said Ray
Warren, executive VP and chief revenue officer for Comcast Sports Group.
"Our regional sports networks have delivered a lot of value to advertisers
because of the hard-to-reach male demos we attract. By combining selected
regional sports networks with the NBC-owned stations, we're now able to create
a complete local package with compelling cross-demo appeal for advertisers that
is unprecedented in its reach."
In addition, Joseph Gallagher has been named vice president
of national sales for the Regional Sports Networks, working with both Comcast
Sports Group and NBC Owned Stations' national sales organizations nationwide. Gallagher
most recently served as VP and general manager of national ad sales for
ReelzChannel.
"Teaming up with Comcast Sports Group combines our winning
sales organization and strong local stations with their unmatched and passionate
fan base," said Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of commercial
operations, NBC Owned Television Stations. "This addition to our national
sales portfolio boosts our appeal to advertisers who are trying to reach
consumers in some of the nation's biggest markets."
Home Team Sports will continue to represent the Comcast
Sports Group for all unwired sales.
