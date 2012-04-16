NBC Owned Stations, Comcast Sports Group Strike Ad Sales Partnership

NBC Owned Television Stations and Comcast Sports Group have

struck a new national advertising sales partnership in which NBC Owned

Television Stations group will sell national advertising for four Comcast

SportsNets (New England, Mid-Atlantic, Northwest and Philadelphia).

The partnership will be phased in across the four markets

over the next few months, beginning this month in New England.

The deal follows NBC Owned Stations' partnership with

New England Cable News (NECN) last summer that gave the group oversight of

national advertising on behalf of NECN, which is also part of Comcast Sports Group.

"We used NECN as a test for this new model and it worked so

well that we decided to expand this relationship to more markets," said Ray

Warren, executive VP and chief revenue officer for Comcast Sports Group.

"Our regional sports networks have delivered a lot of value to advertisers

because of the hard-to-reach male demos we attract. By combining selected

regional sports networks with the NBC-owned stations, we're now able to create

a complete local package with compelling cross-demo appeal for advertisers that

is unprecedented in its reach."

In addition, Joseph Gallagher has been named vice president

of national sales for the Regional Sports Networks, working with both Comcast

Sports Group and NBC Owned Stations' national sales organizations nationwide. Gallagher

most recently served as VP and general manager of national ad sales for

ReelzChannel.

"Teaming up with Comcast Sports Group combines our winning

sales organization and strong local stations with their unmatched and passionate

fan base," said Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of commercial

operations, NBC Owned Television Stations. "This addition to our national

sales portfolio boosts our appeal to advertisers who are trying to reach

consumers in some of the nation's biggest markets."

Home Team Sports will continue to represent the Comcast

Sports Group for all unwired sales.