NBC Owned Stations Add Live Streams to TV Everywhere App

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations has launched live viewing on its local apps, allowing consumers in the group’s owned markets with a cable, satellite or telco subscription to watch their NBC station on a computer, tablet or smartphone. In addition to the 24/7 live programming, users can watch from a library of on-demand content.

To access the live stream, consumers visit the NBC-owned station’s website or download the station app from the iTunes store or Google Play, and sign in with their subscription TV credentials.

The viewing slate includes local programming, primetime, syndicated shows, network news and late night, as well as sports, though the NFL is not available on mobile.

“Whether you’re sitting at home watching The Blacklist on your iPad, tuning into the latest weather forecast on your train ride to work or taking your lunch break in front of your computer watching Days of Our Lives, we know our local NBC audiences will appreciate having the full lineup of NBC programming available to them as they go about their busy lives,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “Our stations are committed to making it easy and convenient for viewers to watch our programming and this is one more step in that effort.”

NBC’s owned stations include WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago and WCAU Philadelphia.

The network-owned station groups have been playing catch-up since ABC released its Watch ABC live streaming app in the spring of 2013.

“As we expand our reach across multiple platforms, we’re excited to explore the new opportunities to partner and innovate with advertisers who are interested in connecting with our local audiences,” said Staab.