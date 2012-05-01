NBC Owned Stations Add Investigative Sections to Sites

The NBC Owned Television Stations vowed to "significantly increase the focus on local investigative reporting by creating dedicated investigative reporting sections on its station websites."

The sections allow NBC's owned stations in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, the Bay Area, Washington, Dallas-Fort Worth and Connecticut to deliver "higher quality in-depth stories by combining exclusive video with innovative digital features," said NBC in a statement.

Investigative sections will be added to additional NBC owned stations in the weeks ahead.

"Investing in local investigative reporting has been a priority, and we're pleased that these hard-hitting stories will be available to viewers in a more in-depth way on the station websites," said Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television Stations. "This continued emphasis on local reporting deepens our strong commitment to our communities."

The new sections add embedded documents, infographics, maps, and social media elements to the investigative video presented on air. The sections are spotlighted on the homepage and on the main navigation menu of the station sites.

Over the last year, investigative units have been created or expanded at several NBC owned stations, part of Comcast's commitment to growing the outlets' local news presence.