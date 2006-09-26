NBC Owes Thanks To Heroes

NBC won Monday night with a 4.7 rating/12 share average in the 18-49 demo thanks primarily to a big opening for drama, Heroes.

The dark--so far--drama about a motley crew of newly super-empowered twentysomethings averaged a 5.9/14 at 9-10, the night's top-rated show.

NBC got a second-place performance out of Studio 60 at 10 p.m. (4.4/12) behind CSI: Miami's 5.4/15, but Studio, NBC's latest from Aaron Sorkin, inherited that big Heroes lead-in, then dropped a half a rating point--from a 4.7 to a 4.2 from its first half-hour to its second.

That followed last week's pattern, when Studio 60 debuted at a 5/31 vs. CSI: Miami's 5.7/14, but dropped from a 5.4/13 in its first half hour to a 4.6/12 in its second.

The premiere of The CW's new series, Runaway, didn't attract much of a crowd, averaging a .7/2 in the 18-49 demo, not even half the audience of the season premiere of Seventh Heaven on the network.

In a competitive second behind NBC on the night was CBs with a 4.4/11, powered by CSI: Miami, but also getting help from a strong showing from Two and a Half Men at a 5/12 at 9 p.m.

ABC and fox tied for distant third at a 2.7/7. ABC's Wife Swap was its top show with a 3.6/9 at 9 p.m. Fox was led by Prison Break with a 3.4/9.

The CW averaged a 1.2/3, thanks to 7th Heaven.