NBC outruns CBS, Victoria's Secret

NBC had another Thursday night ratings triumph, despite stiff resistance from a strong CBS lineup and a Victoria's Secret runway show.

Friends led off the night with 26.5 million viewers and a 12.5 rating, 33 share among adults 18-49. That outscored CBS's Survivor: Africa, which drew 19.5 million viewers and an 8.1/21, topping NBC's Scrubs (17.3 million viewers; 8.2/20) during its second half-hour.

Survivor and Friends left Temptation Island abandoned to only 5.4 million takers with a meager 2.6/6.

NBC took the night in total viewers and 18-49ers, averaging 21.6 million and a 10.6 rating. CBS averaged 18.8 million takers in prime time, with a 7.3 average among 18-49ers.

Meanwhile, ABC's Victoria's Secret lingerie fashion show scored with 12.3 million viewers and a 4.4/11. But CBS's C.S.I. easily outstripped Victoria's Secret pulling 25.2 million viewers and a 9.4/22.

NBC's E.R. was the night's top scorer, as usual, drawing 27.1 million viewers and a 13.4/34. CBS's rookie CIA drama The Agency drew 11.5 million viewers and a 4.3/11 against E.R.. And ABC's Primetime Thursday pulled 10.2 million viewers and a 3.2/9.

- Richard Tedesco