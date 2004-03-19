NBC Outplays NCAA's Best

With Survivor and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation off the air last night—CBS aired NCAA basketball—NBC won the ratings battle across most of the key measures.

CBS did manage to win men 25-54, although not by a landslide (a 5.7 rating versus a 5.3 for NBC). NBC aired a repeat of Friends and ER and originals of Will & Grace and The Apprentice.

ABC was third across most of the key measures with Extreme Home Makeover, Extreme Makeover and Primetime Thursday. UPN and Fox were bullneck and neck, with wrestling on UPN and Tru Calling and Wonderfalls on Fox. WB was last with Steve Harvey’s Big Time, Like Family, and Jamie Kennedy.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages were NBC, 14.9 million; CBS, 10.1 million; ABC, 9.4 million; UPN, 5.4 million; Fox, 5.3 million; WB, 3 million.

