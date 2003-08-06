NBC outpaces rest in summer ratings
In the summer ratings battle, NBC leads in the adult demos in "Big Four"
network competition, pacing one-half of a rating point ahead of Fox among adults
18-49 and one-half point ahead of CBS among adults 25-54.
CBS has narrowed the gap slightly versus NBC compared with last summer in that
demo.
In the circulation battle (households and total viewers), CBS has a narrow
lead over NBC -- one-tenth of a point in the household race, and averaging about
180,000 more viewers per week.
Here are the Nielsen Media Research summer-season (May 26-Aug. 3) household tallies:
CBS 5.6 rating/10 share, NBC 5.5/10, ABC 4.1/8 and Fox 3.8/7.
CBS and NBC are both down 2% compared to the same period a year ago.
ABC is up 5% and Fox is up 3%.
For adults 18-49: NBC 3.0/10, Fox 2.5/8, CBS 2.3/8 and ABC 2.2/7.
ABC is up 5%, CBS is flat, NBC is down 3% and Fox is down 4%.
