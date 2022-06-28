NBC Orders Unscripted ‘Surviving Earth’ Docuseries

(Image credit: NBC)

NBC has ordered the unscripted special-event docuseries Surviving Earth. There are eight hour-long episodes and the show’s premiere will be announced later.

Surviving Earth “will take an incredible journey into prehistory to learn the lessons from past mass extinctions,” according to NBC. Thanks to cutting-edge digital technology, “each episode transports the viewer back to meet the bizarre and amazing creatures and breathtaking landscapes of a vibrant lost world. Audiences will witness how life finds a way to survive on a planet where meteors fall, super volcanoes erupt, seas boil and the land moves.”

“This epic event series promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen before, with state-of-the-art technology recreating an immersive view of prehistoric Earth,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP, unscripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a project of this magnitude, we’re in excellent hands with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Loud Minds on board bringing it to life.”

Surviving Earth is a co-production between the two studios.

“This documentary series brings to life the rich history of our planet to shed light on its future,” said Toby Gorman, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “It’s a thrill to tap into the latest technology while diving into Earth’s prehistoric past alongside our partners at Loud Minds. We’re excited to bring this unparalleled project to NBC.” ■