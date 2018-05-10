NBC Orders Third Season of ‘World of Dance’

NBC competition series World of Dance has been renewed for a third season. Jennifer Lopez is an executive producer of the series, and a judge as well. Season two starts May 29.

“World of Dance is a high-energy competition with immeasurable heart, compelling storytelling and unmatched talent,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “With our exceptional judging panel leading the charge and competitors who are the best in what they do, we’re thrilled to once again bring viewers the Olympics of dance.”

World of Dance sees dancers compete for a grand prize of $1 million. Besides Lopez, the judges are Derek Hough, NE-YO and host/mentor Jenna Dewan.

The first season of World of Dance averaged a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers in “live plus seven day” figures from Nielsen Media Research. French hip-hop duo Les Twins were crowned champions.

“We set out to make World of Dance a competition series of the highest caliber—every act that hits the stage gives their all and challenges themselves against the most elite athletes in the world,” said Lopez. “As an executive producer and judge, I’m constantly reminded of the heart and determination it takes to rise to the challenge and become the best of the best. I can’t wait to see the talent that comes across our stage for Season 3.”