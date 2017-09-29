NBC Orders Sophomore Season of ‘Marlon’

NBC has ordered a second season of comedy Marlon, starring Marlon Wayans and loosely based on his life. This past summer, the show averaged a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49 at 9 p.m., and 5.6 million viewers total, according to Nielsen.



Its first season ended Sept. 13.



Besides Wayans (In Living Color), the cast includes Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle, Notlim Taylor and Amir O’Neil.



Related: NBC Wins September to September Ratings Race in Viewers 18-49



The series centers on a loving (but sometimes inappropriate) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his Type A ex-wife.



Christopher Moynihan is the writer and executive producer. Wayans, Rick Alvarez and Michael Rotenberg also executive produce.



Marlon is produced by Universal Television, Bicycle Path Productions, Baby Way Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.



Wayans celebrated the news on his Instagram and Twitter:

#mood

A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:06am PDT