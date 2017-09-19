NBC Wins September to September Ratings Race in Viewers 18-49

NBC has won its fourth consecutive September-to-September prime season in adults 18-49, clinching the top spot with one week left in the 2016-17 season, according to “most current” ratings data from Nielsen Media Research. Through Sept. 17, NBC is averaging a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49. ABC, CBS and Fox are at 1.5.



Excluding live news and sports, NBC is at 1.5, ABC at 1.4, CBS 1.3 and Fox 1.2.



NBC said it’s the first time it has won the September-to-September season in 18-49 with no boost from an Olympics or Super Bowl since taking the 2002-2003 title.



NBC also took the 25-54 demo, while CBS won the total viewers race. CBS is averaging 8.1 million total viewers, NBC is at 7.5 million, ABC at 5.7 million and Fox sits at 4.9 million.



NBC said it is headed toward its seventh consecutive summer win in adults 18-49 and third in a row in total viewers.