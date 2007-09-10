NBC Orders Single-Camera Comedy Script
By Ben Grossman
NBC
ordered a script of comedy series Serial Frank, which would be an American adaptation of a French-Canadian series.
The show is a single-camera comedy about a man who acts out multiple personas that are unseen by others.
It is from Universal Media Studios (formerly NUTS), Reveille (NBC Univeral co-chief Ben Silverman’s company) and Catapult, and it was licensed to NBC U by Distraction, representing that company’s first domestic scripted sale.
Mark O'Keefe (Bruce Almighty) is slated to write the script and will have an executive-producer credit along with Catapult's Marc Abrams and Michael Benson (Bernie Mac, Entourage).
The show has aired for two seasons on Series + in Canada.
The deal was brokered by the William Morris Agency.
