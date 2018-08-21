NBC Orders Second Season of ‘Making It’

NBC is ordering a second season of summer series Making It, from Universal Television Alternative Studio. Hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, former cast members on Parks and Recreation, Making It is a craft-oriented competition series “that celebrates the creativity and craftiness in all of us,” in NBC’s words.

The first season has six episodes. The finale is Sept. 4.

“Seeing firsthand the imagination of a true craftsman and, literally, watching them create something out of nothing is pure gold,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “Amy and Nick’s longtime friendship and affection for one another bring the show to a whole other level of fun and we look forward to seeing what season two will bring.”

Making It tallied a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers overall in live plus seven day Nielsen ratings for its debut July 31.

“We set out to make a boundlessly affirmative and inspiring show and we are thrilled with the way viewers and the press have embraced it,” said Meredith Ahr, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “Amy and Nick bring creativity, leadership and comedic brilliance to everything they do and we can’t wait to team up with them again and shine a light on a new group of talented makers.”

The show is executive produced by Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Offerman, Dave Becky and Anthony Dominici. It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson are the show’s judges.

“We’re sew excited to be Making It again,” said Poehler and Offerman. “We promise season two will have you glued to your seat.”