NBC Orders Season Six of ‘Superstore’
NBC has ordered a sixth season for single-camera workplace comedy Superstore. Justin Spitzer created the show, set at a big-box store in the Midwest.
“We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment.
Superstore is averaging a 1.1 rating in viewers 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers overall in live plus seven day Nielsens, said NBC.
Spitzer executive produces with America Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green. Miller and Green are co-showrunners.
Ferrara and Ben Feldman front the cast.
Superstore is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.
