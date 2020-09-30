NBC Orders Season Four of ‘The Wall’

NBC has renewed The Wall for a fourth season. The deal calls for 20 episodes. Chris Hardwick will return as host of the LeBron James game show.

Contestants who get a question correct slide a green ball down a four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and a red ball falls and deducts the value from the teams’ total.

The Wall is a collaboration between the SpringHill Company and Glassman Media with NBA star James, Hardwick, Maverick Carter, Aaron Long, Jessica Otazua, Quintin Strack and Tim Sullivan the executive producers. The Wall was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.