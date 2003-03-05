NBC orders Newlywed , Dating games
With a renewed Let's Make a Deal launching on Tuesday night, NBC is
looking to bring traditional game shows back to prime time.
The network has ordered eight episodes each of remakes of The Newlywed Game and The Dating Game from Sony Pictures Television.
The shows are on board for next season.
Both shows were originally created by Chuck Barris in the mid-1960s, with
originals of The Newlywed Game still airing on Game Show Network.
Sony has seen some success reviving its old game shows: It is selling a
revamped Pyramid in syndication and preparing a remake of The Gong
Show for The WB Television Network.
