NBC Orders More Friday Night Lights

NBC has ordered nine more scripts of Friday Night Lights in an apparent signal the network will stick with the modestly performing rookie drama.

NBC is also planning on airing an original episode on Monday night, October 30 at 10 p.m., in place of a planned repeat episode of Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.The network will try and use a lead-in from freshman hit drama Heroes to draw new viewers to the show.

In the one-off Monday night airing, the football-themed Friday Night Lights will go head-to-head with a New England Patriots-Minnesota Vikings Monday Night Football game on ESPN in much of the country.

This past Tuesday, Friday Night Lights airing in its Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot averaged a 2.7 rating/7 share in the adult 18-49 demo, up 23% from last week’s performance (2.2/6) and matching the numbers for its premiere.