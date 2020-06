In time for St. Patty's Day, NBC picked up four more episodes of Irish-family sitcom The Fighting Fitzgeralds, securing its run through May sweeps. Airing Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., it stars Brian Dennehy as a father to three adult sons. Since its March 6 debut, Fitzgeralds has averaged a 4.5 rating/12 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.