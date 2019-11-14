NBC Orders More ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

NBC has renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine, meaning an eighth season will happen for the cop comedy. Season seven begins Feb. 6 with a one-hour premiere.

The show was on Fox for its first five seasons. Last season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine averaged a 1.2 rating and 3.2 million viewers overall in live plus same day Nielsens, according to NBC.

The cast includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici executive produce.