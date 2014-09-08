NBC Orders Anthology Drama ‘Manhunt’

NBC has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to anthology drama Manhunt. The order is contingent on script and casting approvals.

Written by Whit Brayton and Zack Rice and directed by Gavin Hood, Manhunt is an anthology along the lines of True Detective or American Horror Story. Each season will tell a story of a citywide search for a fugitive.

The series is being produced by Universal Television. Brayton, Rice and Hood will serve as executive producers alongside Michael Sugar, Alex Goldstone and Nicole Romano.

In February, NBC ordered police drama Shades of Blue for the 2015-16 season. In August, the network decided not to move forward with Emerald City, a 10-episode series taking place in the world of The Wizard of Oz, which had been given a straight-to-series order in January.